Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, Images, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Dear Ones

Onam is one of the most important festivals for the people of Kerala. They celebrate the festival with much joy and happiness. The festival is celebrated for 10 days and people hold feasts and distribute sweets among themselves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam. He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

Here are the wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages and quotes to share with your dear ones.

Happy Onam 2021: Wishes:

A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration, and fun. Here’s a Happy Onam wish To each and every one... Happy Onam

May health and wealth come your way...Wish you a happy Vamana Jayanthi... Let Onam spread the cheer... May Mahabali bless you today... And all throughout the year...Happy Onam

The Onam Celebration is an occasion for people to remind themselves of the all-pervasive nature of the divine. I wish all your family members and especially you, A Happy Onam & Tiruonam!

Celebration, Happiness and Prosperity Are sent to you today...Wish you a very Happy Onam

Onam is the time for poookalam on floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them. People enjoying sadhyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.

Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness.

Flower carpets, boat races, Delicacies and celebrations too... May this Onam bring all the happiness for you. Happy Onam.

Happy Onam 2021 Quotes:

“In the evolutionary order of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, we find that Vamana is the first incarnation with a human body. By now, the animalistic features are discarded and Human Being is born. Here we have to note that Vamana is not born outside but in the mind of Rakshasa or Demon King Mahabali, who has changed his Rakshasa nature and sticks to truthfulness and charity. He rises prepared to sacrifice his everything. To Vamana he not only gave all the three worlds he possessed but also allowed to boy to place his foot on his own head. Thereby Mahabali made the greatest sacrifice “the absolute sacrifice of his own ego.” - Mata Amritanandamayi

“Life becomes a festival when gaiety and culture blend. Onam delivers the message of both.” - Anonymous

“We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy, and make life an everlasting Tiruvonam. Thus we can retrieve the lost Onam.” - Anonymous