Dasara is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and it is celebrated in the Lunar month of Ashvin according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is observed in honour of Goddess Durga. This year, Navratri is celebrated from October 17 to October 25. During the nine days, some of the people observe fasting and perform Durga puja.

People also establish Durga pandals and gather at one place to offer aarti to Goddess. But this year, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, public gathering is restricted. But, one can celebrate the festival by sharing wishes, images, quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook Status to your friends and loved ones.

May you have a very Happy Navratri 2020. I hope you have the best pooja and celebrations in life this year.

Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss, and happiness, Of this auspicious festival of Maa Durga stay with you, not just for these nine days, but forever. Happy Sharad Navratri 2020!

Navratri is here with a festive atmosphere. Feel the spirit and have fun, As all the family celebrates as one. Happy Navratri 2020 to you!

Lakshmi ka Hath ho,Saraswati ka Sath ho,Ganesh ka niwas ho, aur maa durga ke ashirwad se Aapke jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho…. ‘HAPPY NAVRATRI’.

This Navratri, may you get rid of all the troubles and sorrow. May your life be filled with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Let us celebrate Maa Durga and all the goodness that she represents. A very happy Navratri to you and your family.

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family. Here's wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life ahead of Navratri this year.

This Navratri, let us get inspired by Maa Durga and destroy all the evil that is within us. Let us hope and pray that the world becomes a better place for our future generations. Jai Mata Di.

I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all problems in life. May this Navratri be full of happiness and good health for you. Happy Navratri to you and your family

Hope you share these wishes with your family, friends and near and dear ones to welcome the spirit of happiness and togetherness. Happy Navratri to one and all.

Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

May the goddess Durga to give you all gifts of life, gifts of joy, gifts of happiness, gifts of friendship, gifts of love and all other gifts you want to have in your life. Happy Navratri!!

May the blessings of Maa Durga be always with you. Happy Navratri 2020! May Maa Durga empower u & ur family with her Nine Swaroopa of

Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. HAPPY NAVRATRI!!

May This Occasion of Chaitra Navratri Bring Into Your Life New Hopes, New Opportunities and New Challenges to Make It a Prosperous One.

"MAA Bharti jholi khali! Maa Ambe vaishno wali! Maa Sankat harne wali! Maa Vipda mitane wali! Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko Navaraatri ki shubhkamnayein. Happy Navraatri!!