Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Messages, Stickers and Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi. The festival is observed during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, the festival starts on August 31, and the 11-day celebration will end on September 9. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity.

During this festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh idols to homes and do pujas for one, three, five, seven, nine, or eleven days. Devotees immerse the idols of Ganesha in holy water after performing puja for either one or three or five or seven or nine or eleven days. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much joy and happiness across the country. Want to send a message to your dear one on this festive day? Here are wishes, images, quotes, messages, Whatsapp, and Facebook statuses.

A new day, a new start. Oh! Lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi. May this festival bring happiness, joy, and celebrations to your door.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa take away all your sorrows.

May Lord Ganesha bless you with success and happiness. Heartwarming greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Let's pray that this Ganesh Chaturthi brings prosperity, peace and happiness to all of us.

When Bappa is there, there is nothing to worry about. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Aate hain badi dhoom se Ganpati Ji, Jate hai badi dhoom se Ganpati ji, Aakhir sabse pehle aakar humare dilon me bas jate hain Ganpati Ji. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles and sorrows and give you the life you deserve.

May Sri Ganesha bless you with a long, happy and prosperous life.

May Lord Ganesh bless you with love, success and joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Life as massive as his trunk, trouble as tiny as his mouse. Moments as lovely as Modaks.

Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to everyone.

Wishing you a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi. May this beautiful occasion bring along many more smiles and celebrations for you.

May the festive colours of Vinayak Chaturthi enhance the shades of your life.

May Lord Ganesha protect us from all the sins and help us live a happy and prosperous life.

I pray that you never cry, and Lord Ganesha bless you with everything you need n your life.

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your loved ones forever!

I pray that the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and showers you with luck, prosperity and happiness. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2022.

