Ganesh Chaturthi is a day to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10 day festival is celebrated across India and it falls on the fourth day of the waxing phase of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada as per Hindu calendar. Lord Ganesha is the God of wisdom, prosperity, good fortune and the destroyer of evils. He is also known as Vighnaharta and the day of Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Here are some wishes you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones.

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace.

Destroy your sorrows; Enhance your happiness; And create goodness all around you this Ganesh Chaturthi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah!

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Ganesha brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the birth anniversary of the adorable son of Shiva and Parvati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jai Shree Siddhi Vinayak! Wish you and your family a prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi!

With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Lord Ganesha epitomises wisdom, knowledge and learning. This Ganesh Chaturthi, I hope and pray that he showers you with his countless blessings

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh, Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world. Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!