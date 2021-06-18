Happy Father's Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp Status Messages and Instagram Quotes

Father's Day is celebrated on June 20th and this day is observed to honour paternal bonds and fathers all over the world. Children share a special bond with their fathers - He is a friend, guide and what not. He sacrifices everything for the sake of family. So, my dear readers, plan something for your lovely father and it is the best time to give your 'Pa' a token of love.

Here are wishes, WhatsApp status, messages and Instagram Quotes.

Father's Day Instagram Captions:

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.

A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.

A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.

In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am, and I straighten my crown.

Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.

Dads and daughters don't always see eye to eye, but always heart to heart.

Life doesn't come with a manual — it comes with a father.

My dad will always have a special place in my heart.

My dad gives Superman a run for his money.

Dad: A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love.

Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.

Fathers hold their kids' hands for a while, and their hearts for a lifetime.

Father's Day Quotes:

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” —Jim Valvano

“When my father didn't have my hand, he had my back.” —Linda Poindexter

"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." —Liza Minnelli

“Dads are most ordinary men who are turned by love into the biggest hero, adventurers, storyteller and singer of songs.” —Pam Brown

"My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it." —Clarence Budington Kelland

“A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” —Susan Gale

"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad." —Anne Geddes

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert

“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her … was the love of her father.” —Harper Lee

“I decided in my life that I would do nothing that did not reflect positively on my father's life.” —Sidney Poitier

“A man knows when he is growing old because he begins to look like his father.” —Gabriel Garcia Marquez

"I know that I will never find my father in any other man who comes into my life because it is a void in my life that can only be filled by him." –Halle Berry

WhatsApp Messages and wishes: