Happy Daughters' Day 2021: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Daughter

Every year fourth Sunday in the month of September is celebrated as International Daughters' Day. This year, the day falls on September 26. This day is dedicated to daughters and parents show their love and appreciation towards their angels. The day was marked to combat the stigma associated with having a girl child. Daughters show unconditional love for their families. Here are some of the WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your daughters.

My dear daughter, whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown. Happy Daughters' Day.

To my daughter, I love you so much. You are special, I hope you know. So loving, giving, a heart of gold, always my baby, even when I'm old. Your love shines through for all to see. I feel so proud you are a part of me. Happy Daughters' Day!

You are loved for the little girl you were, for the special woman you are, and the precious daughter you will always be. Happy Daughters' Day.

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters' Day.

I have this little angel. For me, she left her wings. She has no idea how much happiness she truly brings. Happy Daughters' Day!

Daughters are the joy of a mother and father's heart. Beauty and sweetness describe them from the start. Daughters are special, there is no doubt, once we have them, we can never be without them. Happy Daughters' Day!

Quotes:

"The best music I have ever heard is the sound of my daughter’s giggling." - Deasish Mridha

"When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more." - Stanley Behrman

"No mother and daughter ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them." - Christie Watson

"There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself." - John Gregory Brown