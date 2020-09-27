Daughters are so special, right! A big yes. The loving nature and warmth are what makes them adorable. Every year, Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. Today (September 27th) is celebrated as Daughter's Day. It was primarily celebrated to create awareness against female infanticide in India. People often celebrate this special day by sharing wishes and gifts.

Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of two pictures of himself and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on his Instagram. In the photo, one could see Shweta planting a kiss on Amitabh's cheek. Here is the post.

This year, due to coronavirus pandemic, one can share wishes and virtual hugs. Here are some of the best wishes, quotes, messages, Whats App Status and Facebook messages.

Look at the quotes here:

A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with and love with all your heart.

My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along. - Denise Van Outen

A daughter is God's way of saying, 'thought you could use a lifelong friend'. - Unknown

My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be. - Channing Tatum

There is this girl who stole my heart and she calls me Daddy. - Unknown

To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. - Euripides

A daughter will follow in her mom’s footsteps so make sure to set a good example. - Elizabeth George

A daughter may outgrow your lap but she'll never outgrow your heart. - Unknown

Here are the Whats App Status and Facebook messages.

By the time a woman realises that her mother was right, she has a daughter who thinks she's wrong.

My daughter is so loving, with a heart of gold, Always my baby, even when I'm old, Your love shines through, for all to see, I feel so proud, you're a part of me. Happy Daughter's Day, my love!

Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter. Happy Daughter's Day! My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I pray that when you grow older, you will also be a miracle to other people.

I must have done something right in my life to deserve a daughter so beautiful, kind, sweet, and smart as you. Never change, my love.

My heart will always belong to you, my dear daughter. We will always be a team. I love you, sweet one.

In my eyes, you will always be my baby girl. Don’t grow up too fast, little one. I love you!