Chhath Puja is predominantly celebrated in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. The Chhath Puja is also known as Chhetri, Chhath Parv, Chhath Maiya, Dala Chhath, Dala Puja and Surya Shashthi. The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the Hindu calendar's Kartik month. The four-day festival starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends with Kartik Shukla Saptami. Chhath puja is performed on Friday, November 20. Women offer water to the sun on this special day and Chhathi Maiyya believed to be the Sun god's sister. On this day, people worship the Sun god and Chhath puja is celebrated twice a year, once in the summers and the second time during the winters. People believe that Chhati Maiya protects the offspring and provides longevity to them.

According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset muhurat for Shasthi and Saptami as follows.

Shashthi (Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya)

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 5:25 pm

Saptami (Usha Arghya, Parana Day)

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 5:24 pm

WhatsApp Messages and wishes:

May Sun god bless you and your family. Happy Chhath Puja 2020!

May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile.

Chhath Puja aae banker ujala,Khul jaaye aap ki kismet ka taala, Hamesha aap par meherbaan rahe upar wala, Chhath Puja ki haardik shubhkaamnayein!