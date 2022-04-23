Hanuman Chalisa Row Heats Up as Shiv Sainiks Protest Against Rana Couple in Mumbai

Mumbai: As Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and legislator Ravi Rana plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence here, the Shiv Sainiks gathered and started protesting outside the residence of independent MP Navneet in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Shiv Sainiks were seen raising slogans against the Rana couple.

The Rana couple have raised the Hanuman Chalisa issue after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had issued an ‘ultimatum’ to the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. The MNS chief had threatened to read Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques if the state government didn't take any action.

#WATCH Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree' the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/OR7CQQpWlk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

The city police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe visited the independent legislators couple;s residence in suburban Khar on Friday and served notices for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence Matoshree today. They asked the lawmaker-legislator couple to not disturb the law and order situation in the city.

Maharashtra | Khar Police issued notice to independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana and to his wife MP Navneet Rana after he allegedly said he will do the Hanuman Chalisa path outside the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on April 23. pic.twitter.com/ubHhI6k5Jv — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

As per reports, the Badnera legislator Ravi Rana had demanded that Uddhav Thackeray recite Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti to “to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state,” but the Chief Minister refused.

“We will go there (Matoshree) to read the Hanuman Chalisa at nine tomorrow. We will cooperate with the police. I have asked our workers to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in Mumbai. Police and people should not be troubled,’ Ravi Rana said.

Though Ravi Rana is an independent legislator from Badnera in Amravati district, however, he had supported the BJP-Shiv Sena regime during 2014-19.