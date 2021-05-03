Half of Bengaluru's Population Might Be Affected By Covid19

The COVID cases in Karnataka has crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh cases with 217 deaths. According to the health bulletin, the state has 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases, 11,64,398 people were discharged. Thew Urban district of Bengaluru accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths. The city is reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths and 2,81,767 active cases.

Half of the population in Bengaluru is affected by COVID-19. As per the source, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had identified 48.5 lakh people as the contacts of Covid-19 patients. From the 48.5 lakh contacts, more than 23.2 lakh are primary and 25.3 lakhs are secondary.