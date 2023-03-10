H3N2 Virus: First Death Confirmed in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday reported its first H3N2 death. The state health department officials revealed that an 82-year-old from Aluk taluk in Hassan district died on March 1 due to the virus.

The victim identified as Hire Gowda was admitted to a hospital on February 24 and he died on March 1, officials said. His lab reports confirming the infection due to H3N2 came on March 3, two days after his death.

H3N2 is a variant of the influenza virus. The symptoms of H3N2 include cold, cough and throat pain.

