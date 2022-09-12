Varanasi: The Varanasi Court on Monday rejected the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

After delivering the verdict in the Gyanvapi case, Judge AK Vishvesh posted the matter to further hearing on September 22.

“The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22,” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, a counsel for Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid-mosque management committee Merajuddin Siddiqui said that they will go to the High Court against this order of the district judge.

Earlier in May, the Supreme Court had shifted the case from lower court to the Varanasi district judge's court for further hearing in the matter. It is worth mentioning five Hindu women sought permission for daily worship at the Gyanvapi mosque abutting a Kashi Vishwanath temple,claiming there were idols of Hindu Gods and goddesses in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Following this, a Varanasi court ordered the survey of the mosque complex in May. The videography survey of the complex was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

After the videography survey, Hindu side claimed that a structure resembling a Shivling was found in the ablution area of the Gyanvapi mosque which was contested by the Masjid committee saying it was a fountain and not a Shivling.