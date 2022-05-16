Varanasi: A local court has ordered “sealing of the Gyanvapi mosque area after a Shivling was found” near the wuzu khana ( place of ablution) during a videographic survey of the place of worship. The court had mandated the videography survey of the mosque and 65 percent of the videography has been completed.

The court has directed the district administration that no one should be allowed in the sealed area. While hearing the application of the counsel of the plaintiff Hari Shankar Jain, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar said, “DM Varanasi is being directed to seal the place where Shivling has been found with immediate effect and ban entry of any person in the area.”

Here is the order of the ban after shivling was found inside #GyanvapiMosque premises. It was given by Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar of Varanasi court.#Varanasi #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/TMMSUE6SJI — United News of India (@uniindianews) May 16, 2022

The counsel also requested the court to direct the Varanasi DM to ban entry of Muslims there and suggested a reduction in the number of Muslims coming to the mosque to offer Namaz and also appealed for a restriction on the ‘wuzu’ with immediate effect.

A team of Advocate Commissioners along with the counsels of the both the parties, plaintiff and respondents have completed the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and will submit their report in the court on Tuesday.

It may be noted here Varanasi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the city.

