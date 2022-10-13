Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court to Deliver Verdict on Carbon Dating Plea Tomorrow

Varanasi: A district court in Varanasi will deliver its verdict on a plea seeking carbon dating of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Friday. The Hindu side had appealed to the court to direct the authorities to carry out the carbon dating of structure found in the ablution area of the historical mosque, which they claimed to be a ‘Shivling’.

The Hindu plaintiff also demanded the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Anjuman Islamia Committee, the Muslim side objected to the demand of carbon dating of the structure claiming its a fountain in the water tank and not a ‘shivling’.

The Hindu petitioners’ counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain told ANI, “The Muslim side said that Shivling is not a part of the suit property and its carbon dating cannot be done. We have given our clarification on both of these points. The court will deliver its verdict on October 14.”

It may be recalled here that on May 16, the lower court had directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers from Hindu side claimed a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey.



(With ANI inputs)