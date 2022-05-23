Varanasi: The court of the Varanasi District Judge, will decide on its course of action on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute on Tuesday, a government counsel said.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid through its lawyer Mohammad Tauhid Khan filed an application in the court seeking to first decide on the maintainability of the suit pending in court before moving further. Khan argued that the writ is not sustainable, hence it should be dismissed. Whereas the Hindu side argued that since a court-appointed commission has completed its work, the opponents should present their objections on it.

The top court had transferred the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge on Friday. Varanasi District Judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesh on Monday heard arguments from both the Hindu and Muslim sides and reserved the order for Tuesday.

Also See: Day 2: AP CM YS Jagan Meeting Business Leaders At WEF 2022 In Davos

“The court of the Varanasi District Judge will give its verdict on which petition is to be heard first tomorrow,” Madan Mohan Yadav, said a lawyer for the Hindu side.

It may be recalled here that on May 16, the lower court had directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers from Hindu side claimed a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey.