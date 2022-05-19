New Delhi: In the Gyanvapi Masjid complex issue, the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi court not to take further action now. Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who is representing the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, told the bench that his “only apprehension is that an application has been filed to demolish a wall near the wazu khana” and proceedings are going on.

The apex court is hearing on the petition filed by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid challenging the order of Varanasi court which ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi masjid. The top court said it would take up the case at 3 pm on Friday as the plaintiffs from the Hindu side requested more time.

Gyanvapi Masjid filming report submitted

Meanwhile, a court appointed panel that was directed to conduct a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi masjid filed a sealed report in a Varanasi court on Wednesday. The filming of masjid complex was done on May 14, 15 and 16.

Shahi Idgah Masjid Row

On the lines of Gyanvapi Masjid filming, a similar petition seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah Masjid adjacent to Krishnajanmabhumi was moved in a local Mathura court. The petition seeks a similar videographic survey to determine “existence of Hindu artefacts and ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises.”

Advocate Tanveer, who is representing the Shahi Idgah Masjid, said the matter will come up for hearing on July 1.

What is the Places of Worship Act?

The Intezamia Committee has contended that the survey violates the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. The Act “prohibits conversion of any place of worship” and seeks “to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”. It states that the religious character of a place of worship “shall continue to be the same as it existed” on August 15, 1947. The Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was excluded from the ambit of the Act.



