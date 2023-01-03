Guyana Prez Mohamed Irfaan Ali Among Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees

Indore: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is among the 27 recipients of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award – the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians this year. The award will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention which is being held from January 8-10 in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

In August 2020, Mohamed Irfaan Ali became the President of Guyana. He belongs to an Indo-Guyanese Muslim family. Ali will also be the chief guest at the convention.

Renowned Canadian scientist Dr Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan will also receive the honour. He supports the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce and Canada-India Business Council. He was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce in 2019 for sponsoring clean water systems in rural India.

Polish businessman from Goa Amit Kailash Chandra Lath will be honoured for his services during the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine into Poland when war with Russia broke out.

The other recipients of the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians include Israel-based chef Reena Vinod Pushkarna, Australian economist Chennupati Jagadish and FedEx Corporation CEO Rajesh Subramaniam.

Also Read: ASR District Most Affected Left Wing Extremism District : MHA Revises LWE Places in AP

(With IANS inputs)