Gurugram Viral Video: One Held for Stealing Flower Pots Kept for G20 Summit

New Delhi: A Gurugram resident was arrested on Wednesday after a video showing him allegedly stealing flower pots kept for beautification on the roadside for the upcoming G20 Summit, police said.

In the video which soon went viral on social media, two men were shown picking flower pots from the roadside at Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk area and putting it in the car with a VIP number plate.

According to the police, the suspect is a 55-year-old Manmohan Yadav and a resident of old Gurugram. He was traced with the help of his vehicle registration number which was visible in the viral video. The suspect had stolen hydrangea, dahlia and marigold plants, officials said.

“We have recovered the stolen plants along with the pots. We have also seized the car, Kia Carnival. The vehicle was registered in the name of Yadav’s wife,” said Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east).

After the video of stolen flower pots went viral, Gurugram administration took cognisance of the issue and a case was registered against the suspects.

Also Read: Viral Video: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Gets Into Argument With Police