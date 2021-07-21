Gurugram Gets India's First Grain ATM Annapurti to Supply Ration

The Central Government is coming up with new ideas in terms of distributing ration to the people. With One Nation-One Ration, the monthly ration can be taken anywhere in the country with a single ration card.

While the Andhra Pradesh government is providing ration at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, the Haryana government has recently made an effort to dispense ration with the help of an ATM.

The State’s first Grain ATM, Annapurti, has been set up in Gurugram under a pilot project, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyanth Chautala. He further said that around 70 kg of grain would be released from the ATM in just 5-7 minutes.

Chautala said that the purpose of installing this machine is to ensure that the right quantity should reach the right beneficiary with minimum hassle. He added that the Grain ATM would put an end to irregularities in weighing and measuring in ration shops while increasing transparency in the public food distribution system.

The Grain ATM works similar to that of a bank ATM. This includes a biometric system and the beneficiary must enter their Aadhaar number or Ration account number through the touch screen available.

When biometric authentication takes place, it automatically calculates how much grain they get and fills the bags. It can supply rice, wheat and cereals, the minister said, which will be set up across the state very soon.