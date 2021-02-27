Guru Ravidas Jayanthi 2021 Significance, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Dear Ones

Every year, people across the nation celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanthi. Today, February 27th marks the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas who was the founder of the Ravidassia religion. His contribution to the Bhakti Movement is incredible. Guru Ravidas Jayanthi is celebrated with much pomp in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, etc.

On this day, devotees take a dip in the Ganga river and chant the mantras of Guru Ravidas. It is said that Ravidas met Guru Nanak, the first guru and the founder of the Sikh religion. Guru Ravidas was born in the 14th century in Seer Goverdhanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was also known as the spiritual guide of Meera Bai. Celebrations will take place on a grand scale at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir.

On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanthi, here are some of the quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can share with your dear ones.

Messages and Quotes: