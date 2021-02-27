Guru Ravidas Jayanthi 2021 Significance, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Dear Ones
Every year, people across the nation celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanthi. Today, February 27th marks the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas who was the founder of the Ravidassia religion. His contribution to the Bhakti Movement is incredible. Guru Ravidas Jayanthi is celebrated with much pomp in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, etc.
On this day, devotees take a dip in the Ganga river and chant the mantras of Guru Ravidas. It is said that Ravidas met Guru Nanak, the first guru and the founder of the Sikh religion. Guru Ravidas was born in the 14th century in Seer Goverdhanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was also known as the spiritual guide of Meera Bai. Celebrations will take place on a grand scale at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir.
On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanthi, here are some of the quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can share with your dear ones.
Messages and Quotes:
- Don't forget the teaching of our Guru, and don't forget to practice the wisdom too. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
- It's important to find wisdom, but equally important to find your Guru.
- On this day, let's be devoted to the teachings, wise words and lessons from our Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021.
- Learn to help others. If you don't find the words, take solace in the lessons from your Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021.
- When in doubt, turn to your Guru. When confused, turn to your Guru. I wish that this Guru Ravidas Jayanti, you find enlightenment and the courage to follow the righteous path.
- Don't forget the words of wisdom and don't forget to imbibe them in your daily life. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021.
- Guru ki baani se badh kar na koi hoye, seekho aur sikhaao. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021.
- There will be times that feel too dark to survive. But this is the time that you should draw strength from your Guru for a brighter future.