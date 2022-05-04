An adage goes, justice delayed is justice denied. And in Indian courts, it is a fact that justice is often delayed. But, for an organisation like Guria, which has been fighting sex trafficking since 1988 the struggle to get justice never ends.

This attitude and never-say-die spirit helped us get the conviction of as many as seven prominent brothel-keepers till 2016. It’s a different matter that the trial of many more in this case registered in 2005 is still on.

In the 2005 rescue operation that Guria spearheaded, we were successful in freeing forty-nine women and girls, including minors, from different brothels in Varanasi’s red-light area, inarguably the holiest place for Hindus all over the world. Although it was done in close collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Police, it was not an easy operation, as many in the police force wanted it to fail. For some, rather than rescuing women and girls forced into prostitution, saving the system from embarrassment became the priority.

But Guria’s focus was clear. Credit goes to the survivors who stood with us and testified against the perpetrators of the crime amidst all odds. We can be proud of many rescue operations and convictions, but the struggle never ends. Guria may be a Varanasi-based organisation, but our work takes us around the country, as trafficking of women and girls is, unfortunately, an all-India phenomenon.

Since 1988, when Guria was founded, we have rescued over 5500 persons from slavery, sex trafficking and child prostitution. By shutting down hundreds of brothels and convicting 122 traffickers, we have saved thousands of women and girls from being forced into prostitution.

Rescuing Deepa

Take the recent case of Deepa. A daughter of two labourers in the Varanasi district, she was barely 13-years-old when she was abducted on her way to school by two men known to the family. She was taken 1500 kms away to Telangana and was raped, beaten, and forced into prostitution. It was hard to even file an FIR in the case. Despite threats to the victim’s family from the suspects having powerful links, the family and we at Guria didn’t give up.



We approached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and other higher authorities. The legal teams were busy in the courts while we made frantic efforts to get clues in the case and help the police. Deepa was finally saved, and she was brought back to the family while the trial of the accused is still on. After months of counselling and other forms of support, Deepa has now given her 10th board exams and is slowly forgetting this traumatic period and pursuing her life goals.

Over the years, we have noticed that many trafficked girls come from impoverished families. Sometimes their own family members push them into this trade, thinking that the money will help them meet their needs. Second generation prostitution is another menace which results due to the vicious cycle of sex slavery.



Pandemic’s effect

The increase in hunger, unemployment and death of family members made people more vulnerable to trafficking during the pandemic. During the pandemic, lockdowns, travel restrictions, and lack of employment placed many families in a difficult position, opening a window for traffickers. Several local moneylenders were also linked to trafficking as they targeted potential victims during the pandemic.

In the post-Covid scenario, we expect human trafficking to increase where traffickers would exploit people’s innocence and their desperate condition. It is imperative to continue the prevention efforts through women vigilance committees and access to govt. entitlements etc. After rescue Guria also provides education, health support, food, vocational training, livelihood and witness protection support including legal help for survivors against traffickers and brothel keepers.



You can help through crowdfunding



The last two years have been hard for Guria. The struggle to protect, save, and rehabilitate hundreds of women and girls who would be victims of sex trafficking has been an uphill task because of the pandemic. Our source of funds also dried up to a great extent because of the economic downturn. While there has been no dent in our determination to rescue and rehabilitate, we are looking for more support in our fight.



People in general, who are shaken by this soul-crushing illegal trade, can help Guria end child prostitution and guide rescued girls and children, kids of sex workers, to a life of dignity, respect and equal rights.

GiveIndia, the country’s largest and most trusted online giving platform, is hosting a fundraiser for Guria. People from all walks of life can donate and help us raise funds to continue our fight. Guria’s ultimate aim is to make India free of sex trafficking and rape.

