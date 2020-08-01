GURGAON: In a very shocking incident, some people attacked a truck driver on suspicion that he was smuggling cow meat. The unarmed man is severely beaten and kicked to the pulp. The victim was identified as Lukman Khan and the incident took place not too far away from Gurgaon (Badshahpur Area) on Friday.

A group of cow vigilantes chased the truck for about 8 km and the man was brutally assaulted. The incident is similar to that of the 2015 Dadri mob lynching in which a mob of villagers attacked the home of a 52-year-old Mohammed Akhalq and killed him over an allegation of storing and consuming beef at home. The incident took place in UP's Bisara village about 45 kilometers away from New Delhi.

After receiving the information, police arrived at the spot and they were faster at sending that meat to a lab for testing rather than arresting any one of the suspects. The video of the incident was recorded by the witnesses shows the faces of assailants but in the police complaint it was written that, 'Complaint filed against unidentified individuals.'

The owner of the truck said that he had been selling meat for fifty years the meat in the vehicle was buffalo's meat. The police have declined to give a statement on the incident and justify their negligence as seen on the video. Here is the video.

A 25 year old transporting buffalo meat in a pick up truck from Ghasera to a shop near Gurgaon's Jama Masjid was allegedly beaten with sticks by a group of men this morning. Accused also allegedly misbehaved with police personnel who reached the spot. FIR lodged. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/UPUXjNfIpm

— Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) July 31, 2020

According to the reports, the victim suffered numerous fractures, including skull fracture, and is admitted to a hospital where his condition is stable but critical.