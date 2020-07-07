The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the country. In the last 24 hours, India reported 24,248 fresh coronavirus and the total stands at 7,20,346. The state and central governments are taking all the measures to provide necessary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

In an attempt to meet up the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients, a team from Atal Samvedana COVID-19 care hospital has readied more than 180 beds made of cardboard. It is very easy to assemble the cardboard beds and can also be folded to save space.

Harsh Sanghavi, BJP MLA of Majura(Surat), National Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has set up the facility at SMC's Community hall in Althan area. The cost of these cardboard beds is less. Reportedly, the beds are lightweight and weigh below 10 kg and can withstand a weight up to 200 kg. The cardboard beds are reusable and eco-friendly. The beds are coated with waterproof material.

According to researches, "This concept of corrugated cardboard bed is more relevant during COVID-19 mainly for its disposability factor. Cardboard surfaces can stay infected only for 24 hours whereas they stay a little longer on plastic and metal surfaces, three and seven days, respectively."

India is deploying thousands of beds made of cardboard to makeshift medical facilities as it struggles to deal with the surging number of coronavirus cases. According to the reports more than 50,000 cardboard beds are in use across 30 cities.

Gujarat has 36,191 coronavirus cases and the death toll crossed 1,963. Surat reported 254 coronavirus cases on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Surat has reached 5,968. Ahmedabad also has more number of coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the city are 21,892.