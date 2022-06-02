Hyderabad: We all have heard terms like monogamy, bigamy and polygamy and now there’s a new term - sologamy. 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Gujarat’s Vadodara has announced that she will marry herself on June 11.

As per reports, the solo marriage will be like any other wedding with all rituals and ceremonies, including pheras and applying of sindoor. As per “The Time of India” report, Bindu said, “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself.”

Bindu said some people might perceive marriage as ‘irrelevant’, and she is trying to portray that ‘women matter’.

Although it is a solo-wedding, Bindu has made extensive plans for her wedding. In addition to a Hindu wedding rituals at a Gotri temple, Bindu has also written five vows to herself. This will be an intimate wedding ceremony to which her family and friends have been invited. Bindu will have traditional ‘Haldi’ and ‘Mehendi’ ceremonies. She has also arranged for a two-week honeymoon to Goa.

Bindu said she heard an actress in a web series say that ‘every woman wants to be a bride but not a wife,’ and ‘thereon my thoughts to marry myself got reignited.’

The self-marriages are common in Japan, while this is considered as the first solo wedding in Gujarat, and probably even India. She said her self-marriage is considered to be the first instance of ‘sologamy’ in Gujarat. She described her decision as an act of self-love while adding her parents have been supportive of her decision.

The concept of ‘self-love’ and ‘self-marriage’ appears to be a growing relationship trend as several individuals across the world are marrying themselves.

Bindu explained that ‘self-marriage’ is a ‘commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself’. She said it is also ‘an act of self-acceptance’. “People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding,” she added.