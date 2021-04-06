Gujarat: Ventilators Transported In Garbage Truck In Surat

In a very shocking incident, ventilators have been transported in a garbage truck. The incident has been reported in the Surat district of Gujarat. On Monday, over 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gujarat.

The Gujarat government had ordered to transport 34 ventilators from Valsad to Surat as there was a shortage at hospitals. The Surat Municipal corporation sent a garbage truck to get the ventilators from Valsad.

Valsad Collector RR Rawal said that he had received information stating that the ventilators have been transported in the garbage vehicle that was sent by the Surat Municipal Corporation. He ordered an inquiry in the matter.

According to government reports, coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 3000 mark for the first time in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,160 cases have been reported on Monday, taking the total tally of the state to 3,21,598.

An official said that "Ahmedabad led with 773 new cases, followed by 603 in Surat, 283 in Rajkot, 216 in Vadodara, etc. During the day, seven patients died in Surat, six in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Vadodara."

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the country. However, in the first few days of the second wave in the country, India didn't report many deaths but the situation has been totally changed now. According to the reports, the daily deaths have increased from 96 on March 8th to 425 on April 4th.