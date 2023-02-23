Gujarat: Two-year-old Girl Mauled by Dogs Succumbs in Hospital 

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries due to an attack of four dogs in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday.

The infant girl was admitted to a government hospital by her father after his daughter was mauled by four dogs. The baby received 30 to 40 dog bites in the attack.

The deceased infant was the daughter of daily wage labourers who were living near Diamond Bourse in Khajod area. The couple went to the site for work on Sunday (February 19) and they were informed about the dog attack on their daughter.

“The toddler was admitted with 30 to 40 dog bite marks on her head, arms, near lungs, back and legs. Some of the wounds were quite deep. The girl was recovering after three days of treatment but succumbed,” the RMO Dr Ketan Nayak said.

Also Read: Tips To Handle And Protect Yourself From Stray Dog Attack

It may be noted here, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The city administration came under heavy criticism after the CCTV footage of the dog attack went viral on social media.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 4-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs

