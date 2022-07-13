Gujarat Shocker: Sarpanch Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Elder Brother’s Widow 

Vadodara: Sarpanch of Mokshi village in Gujarat was arrested on Wednesday morning by Vadodara rural police for raping his elder brother’s widow.

According to the police, Shantaben’s (name changed) husband died a few years ago and to make ends meet, she works in a private factory’s housekeeping division. On Monday evening, her brother-in-law Hasmukhbhai approached her with a work opportunity that would fetch her remuneration of Rs. 3000.

Bhadarva Police Sub-Inspector MB Kotwal told reporters that “the victim agreed to the offer, Hasmukh took her on his bike and went to a deserted place near Poicha village where he raped her, after which she fell unconscious. Hasmukh, after committing the misdeed, fled the spot. Few hours later, when Shantaben regained consciousness, she reached Bhadarva Police station and lodged a complaint there.”

Acting on the complaint, Bhadarva arrested the accused Sarpanch. He will be produced in court. The police officer said the victim was initially admitted in a private hospital in Bhadarva town and was later shifted to Vadodara’s Sayaji Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

(With inputs from IANS)

