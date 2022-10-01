Gujarat: Several People Affected After Gas Leak from ONGC Gas Well in Mehsana

Mehsana: People from neighbouring villages in Gujarat's Mehsana have complained of burning sensation in their eyes due to the gas leaking after a major blast in an ONGC gas well early Friday. The incident occurred near Kasalpura village, however, due to the gas leak, residents of 10-12 villages within a 2 km radius have been affected, officials said.

As per the last reports, the ONGC team was working to plug the gas leak. The leak began around 2 am at the ONGC gas well, Mehsana District Development Officer Om Prakash said.

According to him, at least 40 people from three villages have complained of burning sensation in eyes and throat. ONGC has been asked by the district administration to set up gas analysers to check the nature of gas leaking from the well, PTI reported.

“Compressed air that is pumped into the well has been escaping, and the gas is not poisonous or inflammable. People have complained of mild burning sensation in eyes and throat. Wind direction is towards Kasalpura,” Om Prakash said

Meanwhile, the doctors at the primary health centre (PHC) are treating villagers complaining of being affected due to gas leak and an ambulance is kept on standby.

(With PTI inputs)