Gujarat: Several Members of Pak Navy Booked for Abducting, Attempting to Kill Indian Fishermen at Sea

Porbandar: The Gujarat police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) for

a group of 20 to 25 Pakistani Navy personnel for allegedly kidnapping and firing on Indian fishermen on October 6.

The FIR alleged that the Pakistan Navy officials tried to abduct the seven crew members of the ‘Harsiddhi’ ship when they were fishing in the Indian waters off the Jakhau coast on Thursday evening. It said the Pakistani officials even made an attempt to sink the ship, however, they made an SOS call and the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) saved them in time.

The Porbandar police have registered a case against 20 to 25 uniformed jawans on PMSA Barkat 1060 boat for starting unprovoked firing on the Indian fishermen. The charges include attempt to murder, kidnapping, cuasing damage and causing hurt with object.

According to the FIR, the uniformed jawan on the board of PMSA Barkat abducted all the seven Indian fishermen, destroyed and sank the boat and took them on their vessel. However, one of the fishermen pressed an SOS button and had a narrow escape. When the Indian Coast Guards turned up, the Pakistani Navy officials claimed they rescued the fishermen when their boat was capsized in the seawaters.

After returning home, Indian fishermen told the police that the Pakistani Navy members fired on them, destroyed their boat and shifted them to their vessel and told the ICG officials that they rescued fishermen from drowning near the international maritime boundary line between India and Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)

