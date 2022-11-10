Jamnagar: Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, to contest from Jamnagar North constituency on a BJP ticket for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced Rivaba’s candidature for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Jamnagar North constituency is represented by sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. However, the party denied a ticket to the MLA in the election and announced Rivaba as the BJP face for the constituency.

Soon after the official announcement Jadeja conveyed his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for picking his wife as a party candidate for Gujarat elections.

The saffron party which has been ruling the state for the past 27 years is fighting anti-incumbency sentiments in Gujarat. Sources said the BJP has decided to drop many sitting MLAs from the list, including Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel, former cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Polling for the Gujarat assembly is scheduled to be held in December. The BJP Thursday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Rivaba joined the BJP three years ago and had been a leader of the Karni Sena, a Rajput community outfit. She is a mechanical engineer by education. She is related to senior Congress leader Hari Singh Solanki. Rivaba married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016 and the couple has a daughter named Nidhyana.

