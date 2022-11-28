Gujarat Polls 2022: The State Election Commission has set up a polling booth for only one voter in the Gir forest of Somnath district in the state of Gujarat. This booth has been set up for Mahant Haridas Udaseen of Baneshwar Mahadev Temple located in Banej in the dense jungles of Gir. Apart from this, seven more polling booths have been set up for tribal voters in the Gir forest area. Earlier, Guru of Mahant Haridas, Bharat Das used to be the only voter from here, but he passed away.

AIR correspondent reports that Mahant Haridas is a voter of the Una constituency. For his voting, a team of ten people travels 25 kilometers to reach the polling booth. The polling booth is set up in the forest department office near the temple. The Election Commission also set up booths here for the Lok Sabha and Zilla Parishad elections.

Mobile phones do not work in the dense forest, hence the wireless systems of the forest department are used. Due to the fear of wild animals, the candidate of any party does not come to Mahant Haridas for campaigning. Despite these impediments, Mahant Haridas continues to exercise his voting rights.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. More than 4.90 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, the SEC said on Monday. The Commission said 11.62 lakh are new voters including 4.61 lakh first-time voters.(AIR inputs)

