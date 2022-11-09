Gujarat Polls 2022: With the Gujarat Assembly election scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases, the ruling BJP’s Central Election Committee is slated to meet on Wednesday to decide and finalise candidates' names. Now speculations state that Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is among those likely to get the party ticket.

With the party taking the stance of not giving the party tickets to those who have crossed the age of 75 years the party might focus on the new generations of leaders. Rivaba joined the BJP three years ago and has been a leader of the Karni Sena, a Rajput community outfit.

A mechanical engineer by education she is related to senior Congress leader Hari Singh Solanki. Rivaba Jadeja is a mechanical engineer by education and married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016, the couple has a daughter named Nidhyana.

The BJP, at its meeting today, is likely to finalise all 182 candidates that it will announce over the next few days, BJP sources said. While voting takes place on December 1 and 5, results will be out on December 8, along with those of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.

