Gujarat: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Road Accident In Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a road accident that took place in Vadodara of Gujarat. At least nine people died and 17 others have injured in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Gujarat’s Vadodara in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victims were going to visit Pavagadh from Surat when the accident took place. The injured have been taken to SSG Hospital in Vadodara.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident." Here is the tweet.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls.”