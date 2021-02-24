Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) created history by winning seven seats in the civic body of Ahmedabad. Results of polls to six municipal corporations have been declared on Tuesday. 22 candidates have been fielded by AIMIM in six wards, ended up with seven wins in two wards.

In Gujarat, each ward of a municipal corporation has four seats. While a panel of four candidates won in Jamalpur ward, three out of its four contestants won in Maktampura ward in Juhapura area of the city. Former Congress Corporators Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh and Mushtaq Khadiwala won from Jamaplur while the third winner, Bina Parmar was a new face. The AIMIM did not field candidates in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar and these places also witnessed civic polls on Feb 21st.