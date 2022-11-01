Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: SC to Hear PIL Seeking Judicial Probe, PM Modi Meets Victims’ Family

Morbi (Gujarat): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear the PIL on the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat after a lawyer approached the court seeking constitution of a judicial commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the incident.

Lawyer Vishal Tiwari moved the Supreme Court on the Morbi bridge collapse incident in which over 130 were killed. In his plea, Tiwari said the accident depicted the negligence and utter failure of government authorities.

"You are very quick. What are your prayers," a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said when lawyer Vishal Tiwari mentioned his public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue for urgent hearing.

"I am seeking a judicial enquiry by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge," the lawyer replied. The bench then said the PIL would be listed for hearing on November 14.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Morbi and met the family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge mishap. It may be recalled here that at least 135 people lost their lives after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on Sunday. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Went to Morbi, which witnessed the horrific bridge mishap. Met the bereaved families and extended condolences. I visited the site of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met those involved in rescue ops and chaired a review meeting. pic.twitter.com/hAZnJFIHh8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2022

