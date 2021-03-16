Gujarat Minister Ishwarsinh Patel, tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the coronavirus vaccine. On Tuesday, the minister tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. He had taken COVID-19 jab on March 13.

Ishwarsinh tweeted that, "My coronavirus test came positive. I am currently in good health. As a precautionary measure, I urge all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to have their coronavirus test done." Here is the tweet.

આજરોજ મારો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો છે. આપ સૌની શુભેચ્છા અને આશીર્વાદથી હાલમાં મારી તબિયત સારી છે. છેલ્લા થોડા દિવસોમાં મારા સંપર્કમાં આવેલા તમામ લોકોને સાવચેતીના ભાગરૂપે તેમનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાવી લેવા વિનંતી કરૂ છું. — Ishwarsinh T Patel (@patelishwarsinh) March 15, 2021

Two days ago, Dr Kanan Yelikar, the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Aurangabad also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. She said that she had taken her second dose of vaccine on March 2 which helped in reducing the severity of the coronavirus infection. She further added that she had developed a dry cough and fever. She said that she had mild symptoms of COVID-19.

In India, till now a total of 29.9 Million doses were given and a total of 5.46 M people were fully vaccinated. On Monday, India reported 24,366 new coronavirus cases pushing the overall tally to 11,409,524 and the death toll increased to 158,892. India is in the 11th position among worst-hit nations by active cases. Maharashtra reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The five most affected states by coronavirus are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.