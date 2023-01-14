Gujarat: Man, Toddler Die After Manja Slits Their Throats During Sankranti Celebrations

Ahmedabad: Sankranti or Uttarayan celebrations turned tragic for two Gujarati families after a toddler girl and a man died when a kite flying manja (kite string) slit their throats, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a three-year-old girl Krishna Thakor was walking with her mother in Visnagar town in Mehsana district in the afternoon and a kite string slashed her neck. The girl was immediately taken to the hospital but she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

While in Chhani locality of Vadodara city, a 35-year-old man was riding his motorcycle and he died on the sport after a kite string gashed his neck.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that at least 62 people suffered kite string related injuries, 164 were injured after falling from terraces and 400 others were injured in road accidents throughout the state.

On Friday night, a four-year-old girl sustained kite string related injury at Nagole in LB Nagar area of Hyderabad. The incident took place when the girl was going with her parents on a bike. She was rushed to the hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

