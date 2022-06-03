Gujarat: Major Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory, 7 Hospitalised

A massive fire broke out after a powerful explosion at a chemical factory. The incident took place in the Nandesari industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara city of Gujarat on Thursday. A fire broke out in a portion of Deepak Nitrite’s chemical manufacturing facility, huge flames along with billowing smoke could be seen from outside the area. According to the reports, seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke while 700 people living in and around the factory have been shifted to safer places.

After receiving the information the fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to control the spread of the flames. Ten fire tenders tried to douse the flames and rescued those who got stuck in the facility. Vadodara Collector RB Barad speaking to a news agency said, "Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places."

Deepak Nitrite Company said in a statement, "The safety and well-being of all our employees, and that of the communities around is of foremost priority to us. All our manufacturing facilities are equipped with best-in-class systems and equipment, that ensure environmentally sustainable production. Our teams are already on-ground facilitating every possible support. Our communication channels are open 24×7, and we shall continue to provide updates and partner closely with all the relevant external stakeholders."

