Gujarat Election Results: BJP Candidate ‘Morbi Hero’ Kantilal Amrutiya Wins Morbi Seat

Ahmedabad: BJP candidate Kantilal Amrutiya has won the Morbi assembly seat in the Gujarat elections. The assembly constituency hit the national headlines after the bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river on October 30 that claimed 136 lives.

The BJP High Command had dropped the incumbent MLA Brajesh Mishra after the bridge collapse tragedy and given the ticket to five-time former MLA, Kantilal Amrutiya, who is hailed as ‘Morbi Hero’ after his videos of jumping into the river to save lives went viral. He had won this assembly seat five times from 1995 to 2012.

Amrutiya defeated his Congress rival Jaynatilal Patel and AAP candidate Pankaj Ransariya. Morbi, which is famous for ceramic units, is dominated by Patidar voters.

