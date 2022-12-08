Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Counting Updates: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 results have once again shown that the BJP is looking to continue its winning streak for the seventh term and could be headed for a landslide victory.

The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was primarily fought between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. While the Aam Admi Party is striving to make emerge as a national party, the Congress stands second in the race to the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The counting of votes started at 8 am and the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will be declared today. The votes polled in the Gujarat Election 2022 are being counted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voting for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held in two phases and the results will be declared as soon as the counting of votes is completed for the 182-member Assembly.

While the results show that the Congress party is limited to second place in the Gujarat elections. The fact that some key leaders left the Congress party before the Gujarat elections has played a key role in the numbers dipping. Political experts say that with the Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel's leaving Congress and joining BJP has benefited the Saffron party.

Modi's mantra has been working in Gujarat ever since and it has been proved once again in this election too. Meanwhile, since 1995, BJP has been winning consecutively in Gujarat. BJP has created a record in the political history of the country by winning six assembly elections from 1995-2017. If they win this election this time as well and by the looks at the figures still coming it might well be said that the BJP will form the government for the seventh time. In another record of sorts if the BJP wins more than 127 seats in this election, then the Saffron Party will break its own record. Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP for 27 years.

Check the number of seats won by the BJP in the past seven General Elections.

1. 121 seats in 1995

2. 117 seats in 1998

3. 127 seats in 2002

4. 117 seats in 2007

5. 115 seats in 2012

6. 99 seats in 2017

7. There is a possibility of winning more than 120 seats in 2022.

