Gujarat Election 2022 Poll Schedule

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat in a press conference. The assembly elections will take place in two phases.

The first phase of voting in Gujarat will take place on December 1 and and second phase on December 5 . The results will be announced on December 8, 2022

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey declared the poll schedule for the Gujarat Assembly election in the Rang Bhavan auditorium of All India Radio today.

Assembly elections in Gujarat were last held in 2017, when the BJP emerged victorious to secure a fifth straight term in power. Last time, the saffron party won 99 of the 182 seats in the state assembly, while the Congress secured 77.