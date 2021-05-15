The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the country with each passing day. In India, according to the latest reports, a total of 2,66,229 people have died due to COVID-19. Dead bodies are piling up in the hospital mortuaries, house full boards kept for crematoriums.

It is said that the official deaths far lower than COVID victims cremated in Gujarat. The health bulletins released by municipal corporations of Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rajkot claim that 25 COVID patients are dying daily.

A Gujarat daily exposes mismatch between death certificates vs govt declared COVID fatalities. Deepak Patel shared the news with caption, "Gujarat issued 1.23 lakh death certificates in March 1-May 10 period this year in comparison to 58 thousand issued in the same period last year: Divya Bhaskar. This means Gujarat issued 65,085 more death certificates in March 1 to May 10 period this year."

In another tweet, it is said that, according to Divya Bhaskar, "Gujarat government's data says only 4,218 people died due to COVID-19 in a time period between March 1, 2021 to May 10, 2021. This is the table showing comparison of number of death certificates issued for each district and municipal corporation of Gujarat."

For example a total of 7,786 death certificates were issued during the 71-day period in 2020 in Ahmedabad city and this year, 13,593 death certificates have been issued, while Ahmedabad's official Covid death toll is just 2,126. Similar calculations were drawn up for other cities in Gujarat.

In Amreli district, according to the government reports, only 36 people died of Covid in the 71-day time period this year but a total of 5,449 death certificates have been issued.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) came out with a guidance last year for the correct data related to coronavirus deaths in India.