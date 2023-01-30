Gujarat Court Convicts Jailed Godman Asaram Bapu in Woman Disciple Rape Case

Gandhinagar: Jailed godman Asaram Bapu has been convicted of rape by a local court in Gujarat on Monday. He is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur’s Central Jail in for a separate rape case. The Session court judge DK Soni will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Tuesday.

A woman from Surat and a disciple of self-styled godman had accused Asaram of repeatedly raping during her days at his ashram in Ahmedabad’s Motera around a decade ago.

The Gujarat court had earlier acquitted six people including Asaram’s wife Lakshmi, daughter Bharti and son Narayan Sai and four female followers due to lack of evidence.

“The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others,” special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said.

The 77-year-old godman was sentenced to life in April 2018 by a Jodhpur court after it found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old in his ashram in the city.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan’s Flight Makes Emergency Landing Soon After Take-off from Gannavaram Airport