Chhotaudepur, Gujarat: To celebrate the victory of NDA’s candidate in the recently held Presidential elections, a victory ceremony was organised in Chhotaudepur of Gujarat on Friday by the local BJP. The district chief of the BJP Rashmikant Vasava resigned on Sunday, after a video clip, showing him purportedly drunk and unable to walk without support, went viral.

The district BJP President Rashmikant Vasava apparently participated in the victory ceremony after drinking alcohol and was not able to walk independently. Local journalists had recorded the scene on their mobiles and the video clip was in circulation since Saturday afternoon.

Forget Smriti Irani’s daughter’s bar license controversy, watch Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava’s drunken behaviour in public event in presence of woman minister Nimisha Suthar 😳 pic.twitter.com/XS7PTz3pRG — URScrewed 🇬🇧 (@URScrewed_) July 24, 2022

Vasava denied that he was drunk on Friday after his video started making rounds on social media. However, the Opposition parties lapped up the opportunity and started trolling the saffron party over Vasava’s video clip. The Opposition also questioned the implementation of the prohibition policy in the state.

Facing embarrassment from the Opposition parties, the local BJP took action against the Chhotaudepur district chief. Sources claimed that on Sunday afternoon, BJP state unit President C.R. Patil asked Vasava to put in his papers, and he complied.

