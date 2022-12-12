Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as CM

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states were present.

Bhupendra Patel was administered oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in the state capital at 2 pm. Along with Patel, several BJP leaders, including Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma, took oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet Monday. BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Congratulations to Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I would like to also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers. This is an energetic team which will take Gujarat to even newer heights of progress. @Bhupendrapbjp pic.twitter.com/olOkELJCpA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2022

