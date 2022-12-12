Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as CM

Dec 12, 2022, 15:49 IST
BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states were present.

Bhupendra Patel was administered oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in the state capital at 2 pm. Along with Patel, several BJP leaders, including Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma, took oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet Monday. BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

