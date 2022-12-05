Polling began for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections on Monday. Voting for the 93 seats spread over 14 districts including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar is taking place which commenced at 8 am and will end at 5 pm. Prime minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at a polling booth set up at Nishan high school in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad.

Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. pic.twitter.com/m0X16uCtjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi brother Somabhai Modi also casted their vote at the same place.

Talking to the media, Modi appealed to all the eligible voters to vote in large numbers.

Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel also cast his vote at Shilaj in Ahmedabad.

આજે ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી અંતર્ગત બુથ નં.૯૫, શીલજ પ્રાથમિક શાળા ખાતે સહપરિવાર મતદાન કર્યું હતું. આપ સૌ પણ મતદાનની પવિત્ર ફરજ નિભાવી લોકતંત્રને વધુ સુદ્રઢ બનાવવામાં યોગદાન આપશો. pic.twitter.com/OvhvPGjfNS — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 5, 2022

Union home minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that no untoward incident happens during the polling and till 12 non, 19.17 percent voter turnout has been recorded in the phase till 11 am.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the poll-bound districts. A total of 833 candidates are in the fray in this phase including 69 women candidates.The political fate of many prominent leaders including, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with seven ministers of his government and other BJP leaders like Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakur will be decided by voters in this phase. (AIR Inpurts)

