Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: First Phase Voting for 89 Seats Tomorrow

Ahmedabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for polling to start in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections Thursday. Voting will be held at 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state. The Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 are being conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5.

An intense round of campaigning for the first phase of the elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state ended at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Polling will begin at 8 am and close at 5 pm across 14,382 polling stations tomorrow, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.

A total of 1,621 candidates will contest the elections across the state's 182 constituency seats. Of them, 788 candidates – including 70 women and 339 independents – will contest in the first phase.

Out of the 89 seats which are going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

Glimpses of Polling teams along with election material and EVMs being dispatched to their respective polling stations from Surat for Phase 1 (89 ACs) of #GujaratElections2022 tomorrow. #ECI#ElectionCommissionofIndia #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/5zt6QxC5sl — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 30, 2022

The ruling BJP and Congress have fielded their candidates in all the 89 seats while the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in 88 seats as its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature.

Also Read: Kaleswaram Project Is Biggest Scam, Alleges YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila