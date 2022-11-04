Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Names Isudan Gadhvi as CM Candidate

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday declared Isudan Gadhvi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat assembly elections.

Gadhvi is the national general secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party and a member of its national executive. Born on January 10, 1982 in Gujarat's Dwarka, Gadhvi worked as a media professional. He joined AAP in June 2021. Gadhvi's induction in AAP was seen as a major move to garner support owing to his popularity in Gujarat.

The CM candidate was declared on the basis of Gujarat public opinion.

