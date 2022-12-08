Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 | Jamnagar (North): As per the counting trends, the ruling BJP has cemented its lead in the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 with the Congress appearing to be a distant second followed by APP. Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway on Thursday, with the BJP leading in 149 seats and has won 8 seats so far as reported by the Election Commission of India.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja who is contesting from Jamnagar (North) constituency, is leading the results table with 67054 votes so far. She is ahead of the Congress and AAP candidates and it is clear that she will be the winner.

Rivaba speaking to a media channel lauded the BJP for the work done in the State of Gujarat for the past 27 years. Rivaba stated that she was happy that BJP had given her the ticket and the people have accepted her candidature. She said that the people believed that the BJP would continue its good work in the state of Gujarat and they were in support of the BJP.

Voting for Jamnagar (North) took place in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly election on 1 December. The BJP dropped its sitting MLA Merubha Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and chose to field first-timer Rivaba (32), who joined the party in 2019, from the Jamnagar (North) seat.

While 32-year-old Rivaba is from Junagadh, her husband, leg spinner Ravindra Jadeja is from Jamnagar. If she wins she will be one of the youngest MLAs in the State Assembly.

Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 92. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will comfortably win a seventh straight term -- an outcome that will equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal.