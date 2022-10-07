Gujarat: After Buffaloes, Vande Bharat Express Hits Cow In 2nd Such Incident

Just a day after a Vande Bharat Express hit buffaloes in Ahmedabad, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat on Friday. The incident on Friday took place near Anand, about 432 km from Mumbai. As a result, there was minor damage to the train's nose panel. Luckily there was only a small dent to the nose cone panel a railway official said and all passengers were safe.

The Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express near Vatva in Ahmedabad train's cone nose which was damaged was replaced later. Vande Bharat trains are semi-high-speed trains which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.

